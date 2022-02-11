WINkLink (WIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $493.08 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $319.85 million and approximately $493.08 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.64 or 0.06953208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.17 or 0.99985566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006216 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

