Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $284.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
