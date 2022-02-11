Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $284.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

