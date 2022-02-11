William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

FISV stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

