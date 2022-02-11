William Blair Comments on ASGN Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

