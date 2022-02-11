WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

WEX stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

