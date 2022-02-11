Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading 4% Higher

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

