Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading 4% Higher

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.
About Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
