Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,208,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
