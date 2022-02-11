Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 148,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPCA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

