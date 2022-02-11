West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 93,783 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $105,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $399.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.14. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

