Wedbush Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $49.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

CAKE stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 305.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

