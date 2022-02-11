Wedbush Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $49.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.
CAKE stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 305.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
