Webflix Token Market Capitalization Reaches $170,107.07 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $170,107.07 and $2.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00040167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00103035 BTC.

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

