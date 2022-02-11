Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 362.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGEE. Bank of America increased their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

