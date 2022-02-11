Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

