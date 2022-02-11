Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 138.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 279,889 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 67.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 214,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.