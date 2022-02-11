Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

NYSE:CI opened at $230.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.61. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

