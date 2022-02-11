Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of BK opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.