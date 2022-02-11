Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

