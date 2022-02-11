Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $143.82 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

