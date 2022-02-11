Warp Finance Price Reaches $198.89 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $929,590.29 and approximately $22,519.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $198.89 or 0.00469124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

