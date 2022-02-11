Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.20” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.08 ($11.58).

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($11.84) on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($14.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.09.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

