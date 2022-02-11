Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 350 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. 20,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

