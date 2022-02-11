Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $180.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Shares of WMT opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

