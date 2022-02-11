Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.78) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.75 ($35.34).

WAC stock opened at €23.20 ($26.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.68. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($35.52).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

