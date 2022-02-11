Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $116.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.52.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.