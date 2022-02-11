Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.17 Million Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,598 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,780 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after buying an additional 978,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

