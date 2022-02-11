Voya Investment Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,243 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

