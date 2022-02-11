Voya Investment Management LLC Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

