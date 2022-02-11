Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of EEFT opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

