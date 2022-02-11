Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.76. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 7,584 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 12,927.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

