Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 138.44 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.88. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

