Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

