Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.08 ($2.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.18 billion and a PE ratio of -275.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.