VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Down 3.5%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.97 and last traded at $129.04. Approximately 30,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,955,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

