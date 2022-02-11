VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Down 3.5%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.97 and last traded at $129.04. Approximately 30,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,955,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.77.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VMware (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
