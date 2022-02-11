VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 48,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63,935.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 534,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

