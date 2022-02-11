ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 97,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
