Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Video River Networks
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Video River Networks (NIHK)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.