Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

