VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $61.41 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

