VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.30% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.