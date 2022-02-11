VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $73.62 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

