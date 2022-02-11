VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.006.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.74 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.