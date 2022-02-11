VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

