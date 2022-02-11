Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $301 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,531. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

