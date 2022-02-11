Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

