Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 564 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

