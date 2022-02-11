Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Vertiv posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertiv.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

