Veritable L.P. Sells 80 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $153.81 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

