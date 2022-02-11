Veritable L.P. Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,475.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

