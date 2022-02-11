Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $69.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

