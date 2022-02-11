Veritable L.P. Buys 4,991 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 43.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

