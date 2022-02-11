Veritable L.P. Acquires 75 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.63. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

